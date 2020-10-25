Live – Benevento-Napoli: gol annullato a Osimhen

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Osimhen ha messo in rete il pallone del possibile vantaggio, annullato per fuorigioco dell’attaccante nigeriano. Napoli che spinge e rimane in zona d’attacco, mettendo alle strette il Benevento.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE