LIVE Napoli-Braga: Di Lorenzo pericoloso su punizione al 90′

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Braga: Finisce qui, il Napoli è agli ottavi

Al minuto novanta, Di Lorenzo ha cercato di sorprendere Matheus con una punizione battuta a sorpresa da centrocampo; il pallone però termina alto.

Articolo precedenteLIVE Napoli-Braga: Ammonito Mendes al minuto 83
Articolo successivoSky – Di Lorenzo: “Ottavi obiettivo centrato, contenti della prestazione”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here