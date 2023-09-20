LIVE – Braga-Napoli: Esce al 13′ Rrahmani, da valutare le sue condizioni

Francesco Borriello
Infortunio per Amir Rrahmani, il difensore kosovaro esce al 13′ minuto, camminando però sulle sue gambe. Al suo posto in campo Leo Ostigard.

