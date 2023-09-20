LIVE – Braga-Napoli: Traversa di Osimhen al 25′

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Al 25′ Osimhen riceve palla da Kvaratskhelia e ci prova con il destro dal limite dell’aria colpendo in pieno la traversa.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Braga-Napoli: Esce al 13′ Rrahmani, da valutare le sue condizioni
Articolo successivoLIVE – Braga-Napoli: Rigore annullato al Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE