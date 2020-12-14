Verso Inter-Napoli, arriva la decisione di Conte

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Antonio Conte, allenatore dell’Inter, ha deciso di concedere un giorno di riposo dopo la vittoria di Cagliari per 3-1. I nerazzurri affronteranno il Napoli di Gattuso nella prossima giornata di Serie A, in programma mercoledì alle ore 20,45.

