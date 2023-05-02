Ufficiale – Udinese-Napoli, arbitra Abisso, Doveri al Var: ecco la sestina completa

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

E’ stato designato Abisso per la partita Scudetto Napoli-Udinese, in programma giovedì sera alla Dacia Arena alle 20.45. Al var ci sarà Doveri.

Ecco la sestina completa:

ABISSO

VALERIANI – GARZELLI

IV:     COLOMBO

VAR:     DOVERI

AVAR:       PAGANESSI

Articolo precedenteHamsik: “Sono veramente contento per lo Scudetto del Napoli. Si feteggerà per molto tempo”
Articolo successivoDe Laurentiis: “La nostra priorità è quella di tornare in sicurezza”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE