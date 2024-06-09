    DAZN, Buongiorno non escluderebbe Hermoso: il punto

    Orazio Accomando, giornalista di DAZN, attraverso il suo profilo X, ha rivelato aggiornamenti sui possibili acquisti di Buongiorno e Mario Hermoso sponda Napoli. Queste le parole di Accomando: “Napoli, Buongiorno non esclude Hermoso, anzi…”.

