    Zanoli-Salernitana: è fatta! Ecco i dettagli

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Il Mattino fa sapere che Alessandro Zanoli non è stato convocato per l’imminente inizio della Supercoppa. Oggi stesso dovrebbe essere ufficializzato come un nuovo giocatore della Salernitana. Zanoli si trasferirà in prestito.

