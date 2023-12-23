    Fabrizio Romano – Elmas è un nuovo giocatore del Lipsia. Contratto firmato e test medici superati

    Salvatore Moriello
    SSC Napoli, Bianchini:

    Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, Elmas è un nuovo giocatore del Lipsia. Il macedone, ormai ex Napoli, sostituisce Forsberg con il Napoli che incasserà 25 milioni di euro dalla sua cessione

