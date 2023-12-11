    Sporting Braga, assente un big

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Come riporta con un comunicato lo Sporting Braga, per la gara in programma domani sera, sarà assente per infortunio Alvaro Djalo, punto di riferimento cruciale per l’attacco dei portoghesi. Assente anche Niakatè, mentre rientra Al Musrati.

