    Juventus-Napoli, assente Meluso , il motivo

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Per la trasferta di Torino, fa sapere Il Corriere dello Sport, non è partito Mauro Meluso, DS del Napoli. Il motivo sarebbe una brutta influenza che lo ha colpito in queste ore.

    Articolo precedenteLe dichiarazioni di Spalletti su De laurentiis

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE