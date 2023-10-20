    Sky – Verona-Napoli, le probabili scelte di Garcia: Simeone dal 1’

    Giuseppe La Russa
    Simeone al posto dell’infortunato Osimhen, completano il tridente Politano e Kavra. In mediana mancherà Anguissa e c’è Cajuste in pole per sostituirlo. In difesa Rrahmani e Natan, con Di Lorenzo a destra e Mario Rui favorito su Olivera a sinistra

