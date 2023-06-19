LIVE VIDEO – Rudi Garcia si presenta: la conferenza stampa in diretta

Scritto da:
Redazione
-

Comincia l’avventura di Rudi Garcia come tecnico del Napoli. Il nuovo allenatore azzurro sarà presentato alle 18 all’interno nel Salone delle feste del Museo di Capodimonte. Di seguito la conferenza stampa in diretta:

Articolo precedenteRudi Garcia si presenta: “Che piacere essere a Napoli! Sono qui per continuare il lavoro”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE