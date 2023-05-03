    FOTO – Maxischermi installati al Maradona: tutto pronto per domani sera

    Scritto da:
    Paolo Graus
    -
    napoli maradona stadio

    Appena installati i maxischermi al Maradona per trasmettere live il match Udinese-Napoli. Tutti dai tifosi agli addetti ai lavori sono pronti per assistere al traguardo che manca da 33 anni da queste parti.

    Articolo precedenteLazio-Sassuolo: le formazioni ufficiali. Out Milinkovic, c’è Immobile
    Articolo successivoNapoli in partenza per Udine, i tifosi accerchiano il bus

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE