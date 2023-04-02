    Rrahmani a Dazn: “L’assenza di Osimhen? Simeone saprà rimpiazzarlo al meglio”

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -
    Rrahmani Napoli Juve

    Rrahmani, difensore del Napoli, ha parlato a Dazn. Queste le sue parole:Osimhen è un giocatore molto importante per noi, ma anche Simeone lo conosciamo molto bene e gioca sempre ad un gran livello, speriamo faccia bene stasera”.

    Articolo precedenteGiuliani: “Sono imbarazzanti gli Ultras azzurri, vi spiego”
    Articolo successivoGiuntoli a Dazn: “Assenza di Osimhen? Abbiamo tanti calciatori importanti in squadra. Simeone è un altro titolare”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE