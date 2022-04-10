    ULTIM’ORA – Osimhen premiato prima di Napoli-Fiorentina

    Prima della sfida fra Napoli e Fiorentina, Victor Osimhen, è stato premiato giocatore del mese dalla Lega Serie A.

