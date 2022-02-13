    VIDEO – Napoli-Inter 1-1, l’editoriale di Umberto Chiariello : “Ora lo Scudetto si allontana drasticamente, ma c’è ancora speranza”￼

    Umberto Chiariello ha parlato, nel suo consueto editoriale, della partita pareggiata ieri contro l’Inter al Maradona:

