    LIVE – Calcio di rigore per il Napoli, rete di Zielinski

    Scritto da:
    Vittorio Castiello
    -

    L’arbitro ha assegnato un calcio di rigore a favore del Napoli, occasione per gli azzurri. Dal dischetto si presenta Zielinski che non sbaglia e pareggia i conti.

