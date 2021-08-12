    Napoli-Pescara si gioca: orario e dove vederla in Tv

    Carmine Acierno
    Sabato 14 agosto alle ore 17:30 va in scena Napoli-Pescara, il match sarà visibile su Sky Sport e Canale 8. Lo annuncia il Napoli sul proprio profilo ufficiale Twitter.

