LIVE – Indemoniato Demme: altra grande occasione per l’italo tedesco!

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Al Bentegodi si avvista un Demme posseduto dal diavolo. Il centrocampista ha intercettato un colpo di testa di Petagna scagliando un missile terra aria su Silvestri che però, con una parata strepitosa, ha evitato il secondo gol degli azzurri.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE