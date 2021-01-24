LIVE – Pareggio Hellas: gol di DiMarco

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Arriva il pareggio dell’Hellas Verona. DiMarco, libero in area di rigore, deve solamente insaccare un cross perfetto dalla fascia alle spalle di Meret. Errore incredibile della difesa azzurra che ha lasciato tutto libero il terzino.

