”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, Ostigard salva il Napoli

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Ostigard salva il Napoli, gran palla per Isaksen, che serve un po’ indietro Castellanos. Ottimo il posizionamento di Ostigard che allontana.

Articolo precedente”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, calcio d’angolo per il Napoli
Articolo successivo”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, due cambi per il Napoli, esordio per Ngonge

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE