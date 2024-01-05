Bologna-Genoa, primo tempo. Ospiti in vantaggio grazie al solito Gudmunsson

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
Interesse di Napoli e Roma per Gudmundsson: il Genoa fissa il prezzo

Si è concluso il primo tempo dell’anticipo della 19esima giornata di Serie A. Il Genoa conduce per 1-0 al Dall’Ara grazie al solito Gudmunsson che con una gran punizione porta in vantaggio la squadra ligure.

Articolo precedentePres. Genoa: “Dragusin? Grandissimo giocatore! Ad oggi non c’è bisogno di vendere”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE