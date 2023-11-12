Marten De Roon diffidato, salterà Atalanta-Napoli

Nella partita di oggi fra Udinese e Atalanta Marten De Roon è stato ammonito a fine secondo tempo, essendo diffidato l’olandese salterà Atalanta-Napoli, match previsto dopo la sosta per le Nazionali.

