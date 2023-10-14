Altafini: “Il Napoli è grande. Garcia ha tutto ciò che serve per recuperare”

Salvatore Moriello
Altafini, presente al Festival dello Sport, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni sul Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “Il Napoli è grande. Succede che un allenatore può essere messo in discussione, ma ha tutto ciò che serve per recuperare”.

