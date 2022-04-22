Le Parisien – Conte vicino alla panchina di una Top!

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riporta “Le Parisien”, Antonio Conte, si sarebbe promesso al PSG pronto a scaricare Pochettino. Dopo la stagione non fortunata per ambo le compagini, si prospettano ampie rivoluzioni.

