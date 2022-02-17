Pistocchi: “Pareggio importantissimo del Napoli a Barcellona”

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Il Napoli, con un’ottima prestazione, è riuscito a pareggiare con il Barcellona ed ha portato un’ottimo pareggio a casa. Pistocchi, giornalista, ha commentato il pareggio su Twitter. Di seguito il tweet:

Articolo precedenteSky, Mangiante: “Il Napoli ha giocato a testa alta al Camp Nou, prestazione da grande squadra!”
Articolo successivoMeret: “Peccato per il gol ma è lo stesso un ottimo risultato”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE