Di Lorenzo non si arrende nonostante la sconfitta: “Uniti, sempre!”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, tra i migliori della gara di ieri tra Italia e Spagna, ha commentato la sconfitta tramite i social, mostrandosi caparbio:

