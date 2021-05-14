Alvino: “Non andiamo dietro biscotti e dolciumi, siamo il Napoli!”

Elia Falco
Carlo Alvino, giornalista, attraverso il suo profilo Twitter, ha espresso un suo pensiero in vista della sfida tra Napoli e Fiorentina e delle possibili aspettative del match.

