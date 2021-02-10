LIVE – Atalanta in vantaggio, gran gol di Zapata

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Parte meglio il Napoli, che va vicino al gol in un paio di occasioni con Insigne ma è l’Atalanta a passare in vantaggio. Una fucilata di Zapata da fuori area trafigge Ospina per l’1-0, agli azzurri serve un gol per passare il turno.

