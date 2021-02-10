LIVE – L’Atalanta raddoppia, si mette male per il Napoli

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Nel giro di pochi minuti l’Atalanta trova anche il raddoppio. Una verticalizzazione di Gosens trova Zapata in area di rigore, sponda di prima per la rete di Pessina, solo davanti ad Ospina. al Napoli servono due gol per qualificarsi.

