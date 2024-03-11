Lecce, passo importante per la panchina

Scritto da:
Giuseppe La Russa
-

Dopo aver esonerato Roberto D’aversa, il Lecce ha affidato la panchina a Luca Gotti. Il tecnico ex Udinese e Spezia sarà il nuovo responsabile della prima squadra salentina.

