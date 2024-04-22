    Napoli-Roma, potrebbe ritornare un giocatore

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Il Napoli ha ripreso gli allenamenti al Konami Training Center questa mattina. Per la gara contro la Roma, fissata per domenica sera alle 18, potrebbe ritornare fra i convocati Olivera, che ha svolto lavoro personalizzato in campo.

