    Lutto per Sarri, ecco chi è morto

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Con un comunicato sulla pagina ufficiale del club, il Napoli esprime le più sincere condoglianze all’ex tecnico Maurizio Sarri per la morte della madre Clementina.

    Articolo precedenteEmpoli-Napoli, le parole di Corsi
    Articolo successivoNapoli-Roma, potrebbe ritornare un giocatore

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE