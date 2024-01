🚨🔵 Excl: Matteo Politano has agreed to sign new deal at Napoli. It’s all set to be signed very soon.



Positive meeting took place today with Napoli president who doesn’t want to sell him to Saudi side Al Shabab.



🔒 New three-year deal agreed, salary around €2.8/3m per year. pic.twitter.com/mhtlfdbnTc