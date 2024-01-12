    Arriva l’atteso “Here We Go” di Fabrizio Romano: Traoré sarà un nuovo giocatore del Napoli

    Salvatore Moriello
    Con un post sui suoi canali social, Fabrizio Romano di fatto ufficializza l’approdo di Hamed Traoré al Napoli. Il calciatore sosterrà le visite mediche nella prossima settimana. Prestito con diritto di riscatto fissato a 25 milioni.

