    Un’agonia senza fine, a segno anche Saelemaekers. 0-4!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    Arriva anche il poker del Milan al Maradona. Serpentina di Saelemaekers che buca Meret e infila il poker. Notte fonda per gli uomini di Spalletti.

