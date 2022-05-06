    UFFICIALE – I convocati del Napoli per Torino: torna Lobotka! Out Ghoulam

    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    È stata diramata la lista dei convocati da parte di mister Spalletti per la gara di domani contro il Torino, ore 15:

