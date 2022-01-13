LIVE – Napoli-Fiorentina, prima occasione per la viola: Vlahovic chiama, Ospina risponde

Scritto da:
Aniello Maione
-
Vlahovic

Prima occasione per la Fiorentina al dodicesimo minuto. Vlahovic si ritrova il pallone sui piedi e da fermo, con una difesa azzurra che lascia troppo spazio, prova un tiro da fuori: si fa trovare pronto Ospina.

