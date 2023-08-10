Dalla Francia – Zielinski sempre più lontano da Napoli, le ultime

Secondo quanto riporta su Twitter il giornalista francese di Footmercato, Santi Aouna, il Napoli è pronto a cedere Zielinskil all’Al Ahli. La trattativa è in fase avanzata e la chiusura dell’affare è attesa nei prossimi giorni.

