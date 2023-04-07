Auriemma su Lecce-Napoli (1-2): “Vittoria brutta e importante!”

Breve e conciso il commento di Raffaele Auriemma, noto giornalista, dopo la vittoria ‘di corto muso’ del Napoli sul campo del Lecce (2-1 al Via del Mare): “Vittoria brutta e importante!”, le parole scritte dal collega tramite il suo account Twitter.

