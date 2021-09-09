Verso Napoli-Juventus, ecco ora e data della conferenza stampa di Luciano Spalletti

La Serie A è pronta a tornare e, tra gli anticipi del sabato, ci sarà Napoli-Juventus. Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli ha annunciato che, la conferenza stampa del tecnico azzurro Luciano Spalletti, prenderà luogo domani alle ore 14:30.

