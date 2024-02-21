LIVE — Napoli-Barcellona: gol del Napoli! Osimhen pareggia i conti al 75′!

Rete del Napoli al minuto 75! Palla di Anguissa per Osimhen che la controlla, si gira su sé stesso e colpisce con forza spiazzando Ter Stegen e trovando una grande gol che vale l’1-1. Parità a 15 minuti dalla fine, ora tutto è possibile al Maradona!

