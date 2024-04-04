Fabrizio Romano su X: “Giovanni Manna sarà il nuovo direttore sportivo del Napoli”

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Nel suo ultimo Tweet, il giornalista sportivo di fama mondiale Fabrizio Romano riporta con assoluta certezza l’arrivo di Giovanni Manna a Napoli a fine stagione. Firmerà un contratto di cinque anni.

