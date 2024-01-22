    Napoli-Inter, dal 76′ all’85’.

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    78′ ripartenza del Napoli con Mario Rui che calcio a lato

    80′ Calcio d’angolo per l’Inter

    81′ Mikhitarian di contro balzo calcia sopra la traversa. Escono Dimarco e Thuram ed entrano Arnautovic e Sanchez

    85′ Chiusura di Gollini su Arnautovic

