    FOTO – Traoré è un nuovo giocatore del Napoli, depositato il contratto

    Scritto da:
    Vincenzo La Montagna
    -

    Adesso è ufficiale, Hamed Traoré è un giocatore del Napoli! Il contratto è stato depositato in lega e a breve arriveranno le ufficialità da parte di ADL e la società. Di seguito la foto dal sito della Lega che testimonia il trasferimento:

