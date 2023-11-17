    LIVE – Altro goal dell’Italia, segna anche Giacomo Raspadori!

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -

    L’Italia segna anche il quarto goal contro la Macedonia del Nord.

    A segno Giacomo Raspadori. Filtrante di Barella per il numero 81 del Napoli che sigla il 4-2 per ‘Italia.

