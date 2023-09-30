    Elmas a Dazn: “Non pensiamo al Real Madrid, oggi siamo concentrati”

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -
    Elmas Napoli Juve

    Elmas ha parlato a Dazn prima di Lecce-Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “Non pensiamo al Real Madrid, siamo concentrati. Oggi è una partita importantissima, più del Real. Dobbiamo continuare a vincere per crescere”.

    Articolo precedenteLecce-Napoli, le formazioni ufficiali! Grandi sorprese in attacco
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Subito in vantaggio il Napoli, rete di Ostigard!

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE