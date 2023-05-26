    UFFICIALE – Rrahmani rinnova col Napoli fino al 2027!

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -
    Rrahmani Napoli Juve

    Ora è ufficiale: Rrahmani ha rinnovato col Napoli fino al 2027.

    Arriva anche il comunicato del club.

