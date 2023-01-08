    VIDEO – Scontri tra tifosi di Napoli e Roma

    Scritto da:
    Carmine Acierno
    -

    Intorno alle 14 ci sono stati attimi di tensione in autostrada vicino Arezzo tra i tifosi del Napoli diretti verso Genova e quelli della Roma diretti verso Milano. Il video dell’accaduto:

